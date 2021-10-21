I am supporting Brandon Capetillo for re-election to serve another term as Mayor of Baytown. Brandon is a proven leader and has served our town well as a councilman and as Mayor. I am confident from his past performance that we will be in good hands for another 3 years. Brandon knows how to bring folks together, both at City Hall and in the community. I believe that his skills in working with builders, developers, and businesses, as well as other governmental entities, will continue to bring good results for our great city. Early voting has begun. Please join me and vote to re-elect Brandon Capetillo.
Mike Wilson
