I am supporting Agustin Loredo lll for GCCISD Board of Trustees – District 2 position. Based on all the good things that Agustin has done as a trustee, how could anyone not want to re-elect this gentleman if not for selfish reasons.
Why would anyone want to replace a dedicated, hard working board member who has proven to us over and over for 15 years that he will do what is best for the kids, teachers, school staff and our community? Why would anyone want to replace a board member who is currently a teacher, who knows exactly what is needed in the best interest of the kids, teachers, school staff and community? Why would you want to replace someone who is not afraid to do the job he was elected to do for someone who has no board of trustee experience?
