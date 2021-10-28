With Oct. 31 Halloween approaching, I am wondering what the priest and scholar Martin Luther would write or speak today (504 years after nailing 95 theses on the door of the castle church in Wittenburg. Germany)? These 95 revolutionary theses would begin the Protestant Reformation on Oct. 31, 1517, a paradigm shift.
Now celebrated as Halloween — trick-or-treat — a day for spirits, spooks, zombies, goblins etc. For others called fall festivals, etc., so churches can provide “an alternative?” Do we really need “an alternative” to celebrate this day? Yes, a paradigm shift in deed!
