Skilled nursing care centers and their staff provide a steadfast commitment to providing high-level care for their residents. This has never been more evident than the last two years during the pandemic. In addition to protecting and caring for their residents around the clock during a time of limited visitation and social distancing, staff stepped in and served as family members and friends to ensure that residents had the essential social connections they needed. That is why Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is excited to celebrate our heroic staff and the residents they care for this National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 8-14, with the theme “Creating and Nurturing Connections.”
Mont Belvieu Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center takes pride in caring for our residents every day. We provide entertaining activities for our residents to participate in. Families and loved ones are encouraged to visit and join in on the fun.
