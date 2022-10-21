A Baytownian my whole life and I dedicated 14 years on city council and I have no idea who this Michael Emmanuel guy is so I looked into it. The letters he sends his constituents claims he has lived in Baytown since 2006, but he has had a homeowners exemption in Fort Bend County since 2003. He’s wasn’t registered to vote in Baytown until after he signed up to run. His affidavit he said he’s lived in District 2 for 8 months. A house owned by his business but it only had a certificate of occupancy for 7 months. Why are his kids in Lamar ISD schools? Is District 2 not good enough for them to live in for the 16 years he said he’s been here? Did he live here without his family this long? Is GCCISD not good enough for his kids? Why does he really want on City Council? Does it have anything to do with the properties he’s flipped and built in Baytown? Is it because he’s a real estate investor? Is it because of our revitalization grants? Why did he change his name? Why did he put a previous owners name as the owner on permits for property he already bought? Why did he delete how long he lived here from his website? He wrote to the editor saying he hasn’t been here 20 years but does he live here at all? Go look it up. That is all for now.
Mercedes Renteria, Baytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.