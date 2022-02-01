2022 is an important midterm election year that can decide the fate of programs, power balance of government, a Supreme Court justice and the lives of every citizen. No matter what political party. As the primary season heats up at the national level, statewide and locally here in Harris County, electing municipal and state officials has never been more essential than in this year’s primary and general elections. Here are some things to consider as candidates seek to represent our communities:
The leniency with which some local and county officials have used toward offenders (in some cases repeat offenders), as well as irresponsible and unaccountable tenants has gotten out of hand in our communities. We all experienced hardship during these unprecedented and challenging times, but blind ruling favor the culprit with no regard for the rights of property owners or their financial considerations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.