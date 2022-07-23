The reason you can’t keep your lifeguards is that you don’t pay nearly enough. These kids are trained extensively. They learn to save people in shallow water, deep water, while conscious, unconscious, and full on panicking. They may have to save victims with head, neck or spine injuries in various depth of water, and know how to immobilize them on a backboard in the process. The know CPR and all kinds of first aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.