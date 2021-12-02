I just read Joan Martin’s column on teaching history and she is correct. All history should be exposed.
The terrible things she referenced to in her article and the good she leaves out is history. In order to not repeat the bad and build on the good, kids should learn it all. We just need to be sure to teach the complete story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.