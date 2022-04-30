The Biden Administration stopped oil exploration in the U.S. in the name of the environment. Then turned right around and begged Iran, Russia and other countries to start producing more oil to compensate.
How stupid do they think the American public is? Is the goal to save the planet or cripple the U.S.? I think to cripple the U.S. is the goal. Because not one of those countries are very environmentally friendly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.