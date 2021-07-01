I vote in every election and am proud of the dedicated professional election officials in my county. I always smile and say thank you to the patriotic folks who work tirelessly at the polling place in every election to support our democracy.
Our election judges learn our complicated election laws and dedicate themselves to providing a safe and secure environment for the voters in their polling places. The judges should not be distracted by untrained partisan poll watchers who have no rules or limits placed on them and who have total access to voters. Let’s keep our polls peaceful and protected places for citizens, like me, to exercise our freedom to vote. Partisan poll watchers should be observers of the election process, not free to possibly intimidate voters.
