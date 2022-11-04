I have been maddened by hate and lies directed at current City Councilmember Charles Johnson. Mr. Johnson has been representing all of Baytown through his voting and availability. He was a champion for the Police Department when voting for a budget increase so the BPD could offer better incentive packages to newly recruited officers.
He voted to train Police Officers who were called to scenes with someone with a mental health issue. 20 Officers have tables directly connected to Harris County Health Department which gives live advice to officers to handle dangerous situations.
