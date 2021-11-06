I recently quoted a Rasmussen and ABC poll that said one in six Democrats would change their vote if the presidential election was held today and I was chastised by the Democratic town crier as not being true. The state of Virginia just turned red. Looks like the poll was indeed wrong and it’s more than one in six. Looks like Virginia doesn’t like critical race theory, high gasoline prices, higher crime rates, illegal immigrants, abandoning Americans in Afghanistan and out of control spending.
Joke Biden continues to embarrass the American people on the world stage by falling asleep at the climate summit. Biden’s push to reduce fossil fuels in the U.S. now calls on OPEC to ramp up production when we were energy independent just 10 months ago tells you all you need to know about Democratic social policies.
