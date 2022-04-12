I watched the news the other day and the Biden administration was bragging to everyone that the price of gas came down a few pennies. They did not mention we were paying $2 a gallon more than two years ago (a big portion going to Russia and Iran).
What has changed? They also talked about needing to become energy independent; two years ago the U.S. was energy independent. What has changed? They talked about making the world a safer place (i.e. Russia, N. Korea and China’s aggression); two years ago, that was not a problem. What has changed? They talked about inflation and how the world situation is causing that, even though inflation started about a year ago.
