I was pleased to see there were three candidates who have filed to run for mayor for the City of Baytown. Maybe we will finally see an uptick in voter participation, which has long been needed in this area. I appreciate anyone who takes enough interest in their city government and city politics to want to serve the people of the community where they live.
I can tell you from past experience that although most of the time it is rewarding, being an elected official can at times also be a thankless position. Fortunately, the good usually outweighs the bad.
