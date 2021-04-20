I am writing to encourage Goose Creek CISD District 2 voters to cast their ballots for Agustin Loredo III. I’ve know Mr. Loredo since he was in college. Even then his sense of community and fair play was on display. He questioned. He challenged. He looked for truth. He was an independent thinker.
Today, he’s the incumbent running for school board and bringing that same integrity and devotion to community with him. I encourage all in District 2 to vote for Agustin Loredo.
