Well, we finally got to have our gala! The Kentucky Derby on The Hill was a success, thanks to the relentless West Chambers County Pilot ladies and all of our volunteers, sponsors and, of course, our Barbers Hill High School Anchors.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that helped, bought a meal, showed up, bought a raffle ticket or participated in the auctions. I truly appreciate you all helping us help others in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.