I am not a golfer, although I tried it a few times earlier in life and decided that it wasn’t my thing. I attended a few City Council meetings back in February and March and was initially against the city building one without another vote. But after much thought I have made a 180-degree turn. I think that a golf course done correctly would be a wonderful asset to Baytown. The key words are “done correctly.”
The first scary thing to me is that we only have one bidder. The second concern is that that bid is from a firm that has never even designed and built even a putt-putt course, much less a regulation course. Add to that they want to create a “first of its type, never before been done” course, and I am very skeptical. Eighteen holes in the space of nine? Golf is a wonderful, traditional game, possibly for a good reason.
