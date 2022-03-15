Let’s give the credit to those who deserve the credit. We now have out-of-control inflation, highest gas prices ever, criminals flooding across the southern border, maybe World War 3 just around the corner, the medical industry promoting a vaccine that may work and denying medicines that do work, shutting down our pipeline and signing off on the Russian pipeline (which takes the U.S. from energy independence to begging people for oil who want us dead), and now this administration wants to take total control of your money.
And the credit for all this goes to everyone who voted for this administration (however we can’t hold the deceased ones that voted responsible). Plus the media gets a big share of the credit for the lies and misinformation they promote. If you take anything the media or or this administration says at face value — big big mistake!
