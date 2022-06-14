I have previously published two lengthy letters, November 2021 and May 2022, with my opinion on the performance of President Biden and on how his policies and actions, and inactions, have negatively affected you and me and our country. Please refer to those Sun editions for my specific words. Here is my opinion one last time.
After watching him for the last month, I am now more afraid than ever for the future of our country because of his continuing failures. I am mad as h**l at what he has done and I hope you are too. Everything that he has touched and is touching is going wrong. He is destroying all that is good in our country.
