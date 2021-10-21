You have die-hard Democrats that will vote for Satan if there is a “D” by his name. The rest of we the voters with half a brain can’t help but see the direction the country is headed with senile Joe at the helm.
High inflation, goods shortage and getting worse, high gasoline prices hurting everyday working people, loss control at the border releasing sick illegals, criminals, drug traffickers, human traffickers and yes terrorists. Crime rates increasing, DOJ declaring parents protesting at school board meetings terrorists (can you imagine) protesting critical race theory, out of control spending bills they are trying to disguise as infrastructure. Twice now they have tried to sneak in blanket amnesty for illegals and the parliamentary watch dogs told them it isn’t legal. It’s trying to buy votes pure and simple.
