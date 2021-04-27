I am writing this letter in support of Augustin Loredo III for re-election to GCCISD School Board, District 2.
I first encouraged Augustin to run at the age of 34. I saw his dedication, commitment and ability to communicate with his students and parents in our neighborhood and city. Fourteen years later he has proven to be as committed as ever. He has always been a phone call away and has taken all challenges head on.
