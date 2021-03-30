Within the first minutes of the Boulder, Colorado shooting being released into mainstream media, people all over social media began making assumptions. Unlike the Atlanta spa shootings, where the name and identity of the man was almost automatically released, the name and race of the recent shooter was kept a secret for multiple hours.
And yet, that didn’t stop social media from making outrageous assumptions about who the shooter was. Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece tweeted: “The Atlanta shooting was not even a week ago” and that “violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”
