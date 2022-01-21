Cynthia Coker recently described our nation during Trump’s presidency as a “shining city on the hill.” She touted the economy and high employment for minorities as her evidence. Those were two good factors. She failed to mention, however, the raging pandemic and a president who did not wear a mask even after testing positive for the virus. She also overlooked the anger and discontent concerning race relations, immigration, global warming, and nuclear threats just to name a few problems facing us as a nation. We were told daily that our news sources were lying to us, but Putin was not. Autocrats and dictators were lifted up and praised while the dedicated people who worked for our governmental agencies were belittled and harassed. The level of acrimony in our speech was off the charts. And the ultra-rich received a very nice tax cut while infrastructure went unaddressed.
I am aware that there are many ways to look at our failures and successes. And I agree that it is good to pay attention and get involved as active citizens who value our democracy. But if we consider our status “just one and a half short years ago” (during a raging pandemic) as a goal for which to strive, we are setting a very low bar. And if we continue to believe that our election was stolen, and somehow our past president and his followers can restore us to our past glory, we are in danger of losing the very democracy we claim to cherish.
