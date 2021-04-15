As a longtime resident of Baytown, community leader, community activist and local historian, I am supporting the re-election of Howard Sampson. Sampson has served as a member of the GCCISD Board of Trustees – District 1 position for 12 years. He was appointed to the Board of Trustees in 2009 and has served three terms.
After being appointed, Sampson ran for re-election two more times with no one opposing him. This is because he has done a good job representing the school board and District 1. Up until now, Sampson has never had to run against anyone, however during the upcoming May 1, 2021 election, he is being challenged by Mr. Jeffery Minson, a retired global manager for Exxon Mobil. Minson is running for public office for the first time.
