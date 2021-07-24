I believe that we all are very thankful for the fact that their are several mediums for citizens to be heard. And while the four selected candidates for Baytown police chief do not answer the cry for diversity, I guess that we should appreciate the fact that they give the appearance of there being four real choices rather than sliding in the person they actually want and intend to hold the position.
Here is my question: If there is real concern for the cries of the citizens, how is the city and the police department continuing to close the gap? Gain the trust? Where is the spirit of truly caring about your community and where you stand with them? Or is that just for cameras and spotlight during protests?
