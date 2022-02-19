This has been a tough three weeks for DiAnne and I. In addition to the devastating loss of our beloved son Brad, God also chose to call home three of our dear friends and my co-workers of many years, Connie Magouirk, Carl Brandon, and Bill Duplantis. We have been saddened more than we have ever been in our lives. But, the outpouring of love and prayers that we have received from you has given us great comfort and is helping to see us through. We wanted to publicly say THANK YOU not only to our immediate family, but to our Church family, our work families, and our Baytown community family. We will be forever grateful for your support. May God bless you all and keep you safe.
Mike Wilson
