My family is most grateful for the care we received during a recent mental health crisis in the early Sunday morning hours several weeks ago. Baytown EMTs, Will Marken and Bobby Schweiss, were not only very professional, but especially respectful in deescalating a confusing and chaotic situation. With their help, we were able to transport our family member to a private room at Methodist Hospital Baytown where we encountered equally professional, compassionate, and respectful nursing staff. While I couldn’t get last names, I want to thank Takwanda, Lola, John, Julia and Brenda for their excellent care. We are fortunate to live in Baytown. The only thing that would have made our experience more ideal, would have been a behavioral health care facility here in Baytown as proposed by CAN Behavioral Health (easeaddictionnow.org), rather than needing to transport for more than an hour to a hospital in northwest Houston.
Donna Mohlman, Baytown
