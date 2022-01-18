My dog Sasha and I spent over 15 minutes Saturday afternoon trying to find the source of what I thought was a large tree branch hitting my roof during the high winds. On the evening news I heard that there was an “unplanned event” at Chevron which was the “event” Sasha and I heard.
I think Chevron Phillips is a great company and I’m glad they are part of Baytown. However, their word-smithing like “unplanned event”, “decompression”, “depressurization”. etc are somewhat laughable. Come on guys, just say what happened, like a rupture disk blew, a flange gave way, and so on. Give us credit for having a little savvy of what happens in this industrial area.
