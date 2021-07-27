In my 70-plus years, I have never written a letter to the editor but I have a question for our community and really anyone reading this letter.
Are the people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination being selfish? It seems from my perspective that those who will not get the vaccine are thinking only of themselves. They are not thinking of our children who may again have to wear masks in schools or even worse, have to receive their education virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.