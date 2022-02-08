I understand the excitement of the proposed new golf course, however I remember the citizens voted it down in a previous election, and I have other concerns that you may want to explore. The two main questions you may wish to explore concern Rio Valeriano and Miramar Properties.
From my own personal research, which may be flawed, Rio Valeriano of Lenior City, Tennessee is also Aurelio Valeriano. The Tennessee Department of State lists him as the Registered Agent on File of Miramar Properties which was filed with the state in 2016. He is the only contact on record, and the LLC company is listed as “inactive - dissolved.” This is the same outfit our city is going to deal with? The Tennessee Department of State also has other “businesses” filed in Aurelio’s name, and all seem to be inactive. The proposed golf course is the first of its kind designed by a group which has never done this before? Usually if it sounds too good to be true - well - you know the ending.
