“No news is good news.” This old saying has never been truer since last year. After scrapping President Trump’s contingency plan for Afghanistan troop withdrawal, Biden and his Socialist regime moved ahead with their own ill conceived and poorly executed plans concocted between his staff and Taliban leaders without any contingency plans for Americans and Afghan allies placed in danger by the Taliban’s deadline for evacuations.
Biden’s only “success” in this fiasco is in his efforts to diminish America’s reputation and providing the Taliban with billions of dollars worth of weaponry and materials to assist terrorist activities throughout the Middle East. I’m sure the Chinese Communist Party and Socialists around the world are applauding his actions.
