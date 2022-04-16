As we begin to understand COVID-19 better, we’re also gaining knowledge that could help us reduce risk in public spaces, such as schools. All the vaccines, masks and disinfecting protocols have been helpful. A big thank you to every individual and business that followed the science and kept us safe.
There is one protocol that governments such as municipalities, schools and universities could put in place today that could prevent much of the horror we have experienced. Better ventilation of all public spaces has been shown to be a great way to prevent disease spread. But no one talks about it.
