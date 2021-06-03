Would someone please explain why Goose Creek CISD cannot find a way to have its graduation ceremonies at facilities within the district boundaries?
We spend 18 years waiting for our students to accomplish this dream and then have it become a problem or impossible to happen. Many citizens cannot go to Beaumont. Has anyone in authority considered the danger involved in transporting all the students to a distant location? It simply does not make sense. If, you are afraid of inclement weather at Stallworth Stadium then take large umbrella and prepare a covered area for the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.