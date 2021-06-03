Goose Creek CISD should bring graduations back to Baytown Would someone please explain why Goose Creek CISD cannot find a way to have its graduation ceremonies at facilities within the district boundaries? We spend 18 years waiting for our students to accomplish this dream and then have it become a problem or impossible to happen. Many citizens cannot go to Beaumont. Has anyone in authority considered the danger involved in transporting all the students to a distant location? It simply does not make sense. If, you are afraid of inclement weather at Stallworth Stadium then take large umbrella and prepare a covered area for the students. This would give more citizens the opportunity to enjoy a significant event. Ira Alexander Crosby