In an angry letter to the chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Ohio Republican representative Jim Jordan has refused the panel’s request for an interview, saying in part, “The American people are tired of Democrat’s nonstop investigations and partisan witch hunts.”
Does anyone believe that Jordan and other Republicans would have argued the same position if Hilary Clinton and her supporters had refused to accept the results of the presidential election of 2016 and taken even 10 percent of the actions (including the Jan. 6 insurrection) that Donald Trump and his supporters have taken in disputing the 2020 election?
