In April, State Farm released the results of a survey examining distracted driving. It revealed that we are still texting, speeding, looking at social media, grooming, gaming and taking selfies while behind the wheel. Nine out of 10 drivers said they engaged in distracted driving behaviors while driving.
October 17-23 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, dedicated to raising awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths. As a local State Farm Agent, I often see the results of distracted driving and the consequences of this behavior among our teens. Unfortunately, we all know of someone who has been impacted by a distracted driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.