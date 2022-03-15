I enjoyed reading the article in The Baytown Sun written by my good friend Mike Wilson titled “Honoring Folks Who Save Lives”.
I vividly remember the issues Mike faced during that difficult time and how appreciative he was of those who stepped up and saved his life. One of the highlights of his recent article was his trip to Houston via Life Flight. Mention of Life Flight brought back memories of my brief involvement in getting Life Flight to establish a home base in Baytown. I thought maybe The Baytown Sun readers might like to know the history of how we wound up with Life Flight. While serving as a Baytown city councilman for District 5, I received a call one day from Gary Angel. Gary and his brother Greg were owners of the Baytown airport and had a strong interest in getting Life Flight to establish a local facility. At the time, Life Flight had nothing on the east side of Harris County. Numerous local officials were also interested in having Life Flight on this side of town, including then commissioner and now congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, and Mayor Steve DonCarlos. One day, I happened to mention to my good friend Russ Roberts, who at the time was public affairs manager for ExxonMobil, that we were working on trying to get Life Flight to establish a base at the Baytown airport. I immediately could see lights going off in Russ‘s head. He said “Did you know that ExxonMobil just made a $1 million donation to the Life Flight program? Would you mind if I made a phone call to one of my ExxonMobil contacts?” That phone call quickly generated a letter to Life Flight higher ups. The letter basically was a gentle reminder of the recent million dollar donation and said although the donation was given without any strings attached, it would be very much appreciated if the Life Flight program would give serious consideration to locating a facility at the Baytown airport. Within a short period of time, Life Flight announced the construction of a new facility at the Baytown airport! Thank you Russ Roberts and thank you ExxonMobil!
