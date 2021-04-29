Over 50 years ago, Congress passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act, promising every worker the right to a safe job. Ever since, working people have fought to gain necessary health and safety rules that have saved precious lives and prevented injuries.
Under the law, employers have the responsibility of maintaining a safe workplace, and the government is charged with ensuring employers are doing their job. Every day, 275 American workers die from on-the-job accidents and illnesses, while millions more suffer injury or illness. Thousands more workers’ lives are being tragically and needlessly lost to COVID-19 because working people are not getting the protections, they need to be safe at work — the protections that would save lives and stop the spread of this deadly virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.