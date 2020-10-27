Recently on Twitter Trump attempted to cast doubt on the SEAL raid that killed Bin Laden during the Obama administration. That immediately drew ridicule from one of the SEALs actually involved. This was too obviously a contemptuous attempt to recast history and diminish his predecessor.
Additionally and not coincidentally, retired Admiral McRaven who headed up and oversaw that raid turns out to be one of Trump’s most vocal critics, having slammed him over and over publicly from the very beginning. Admiral McRaven most recently spoke out against Trump in a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.