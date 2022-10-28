Mr. Charles Johnson, thank you for your service to the community. I support your endeavors in helping our community, therefore you have my vote for City Councilman, District 3. You have been a great support in the community and have been very attentive to our needs in the Craigmont area. Our streets were in dire need for upgrade, you made that happen and upgraded the corners with handicap accessibility, also making our park area safe and hearing our voice. So, I recommend you for re-election as City Council, District 3. I know you will continue to be our voice in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.