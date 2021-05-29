My name is Tim Reed from Highlands, and by the selfless act of Justin Dwayne Smith being an organ donor, I am able to continue life with my family and friends with his donated heart.
He died May 24, 2018 at the age of 25, and donated five organs, all for persons in Texas. My heart transplant at Houston Methodist Medical Center was on May 28, 2018. His mom Gwen Smith Haynes of Silsbee says Justin was a kind heart and a giving and caring gentle giant.
