Wow what a powerful article by Mike Wilson. Of course this is all intentional. The looney left has gone off the rails. There is no substitute for fossil fuels nor will there ever be. The 40 year high of inflation is due to the war on fossil fuels period. Joke Biden can make all the excuses he wants and so can the so =alled global market. This country runs on diesel fuel from farmers equipment who feed us to truckers delivering goods. All you electric car owners who think your saving the world here is a little information. It takes 300 barrels of oil to make a 1000 pound battery case. It takes the movement of 550,000 pounds of earth to recover the elements necessary for the components in a battery and it takes 1000 gallons of diesel to move that much earth to recover these elements. Then you plug your electric car into the grid to recharge which comes from 80 percent of fossil fuels. The other 20 percent comprises of nuclear and renewables. your earth saving renewables are about 3 percent.
People’s 401K’s are down 30 percent, gasoline is double, crime is skyrocketing, interest rates are up 3 fold, supply shortages of all kinds of products and illegals are flooding our country at $75,000 per illegal (not my figure) cost to the American taxpayers. No one with any decency or common sense should ever vote for a Democrat again in their life. It happens every time they get in power. Vote accordingly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.