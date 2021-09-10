A close friend got the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 12 which resulted in a dangerous elevated blood pressure of 240 over 90 that afternoon, discovered in a routine yearly exam by his physician, who sent him to the Methodist emergency room for treatment.
After four hours, IV injection, X-rays, CAT scan and ECG procedures which were all negative, he was released without any diagnosis to explain the blood pressure spike. The next day, his blood pressure was 193/80 when he got a prescription filled.
