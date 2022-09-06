Unless Sleepy Joe is gonna write a personal check to cover all the student debt he wants to cancel, it will not be cancelled. His decision to forgive simply means that bill will now be divided up among all American taxpayers. Have you ever been to a restaurant and the owner charges you extra to cover the cost of the person who the day before walked out before paying their bill? Did the owner cancel that debt? Oh and you had chopped beef patty and the guy yesterday had sirloin steak. I predict this stunt will be challenged in court and ruled unconstitutional and rescinded; even Pelosi said over a year ago the President did not have the authority to cancel debt. That might be the only sensible thing she has ever said.
The mayors of sanctuary cities are fuming because Gov. Abbott is ‘sharing’ the burden of dealing with illegal migrants with them. They call Abbott ‘racist’ and ‘unpatriotic’ for bussing dozens of migrants into their cities. But will they ever call out the one who created this disaster and has the power to end it? Not yet. New York City declared a disaster after receiving 900 migrants while Texas has been forced (by Sleepy Joe) to deal with over 2 million!! The Democratic Party recently passed a bill in congress that provided funding for hiring 87 thousand new IRS agents. Not a penny was provided for added border security or school security. Every single Democratic congress person including Sylvia Garcia voted for that bill while not a single Republican voted for it. By Mr. Hudgins standards I just proved Republicans are patriots not haters.
