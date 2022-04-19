A recent article in The Baytown Sun by Mark Fleming seemed focused on the .03-cent drop in fuel price at the pump. Unfortunately, he didn’t name the architects of these obscene and deliberate price increases of not only fuel but every other necessity to our way of life, Joe Biden and his socialist administration in D.C! Jimmy Carter had us standing in line for inflated gas prices from ’76 to ’80 with interest rates of 15% to 20%.
President Ronald Reagan’s recovery from Carter’s miserable tenure is a matter of factual record until Bill Clinton’s presidency 1992 to 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.