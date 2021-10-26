Back in 2015, Baytown voters said no to Prop 24, $12 million in bonds to bring the bankrupt Evergreen Golf Course and clubhouse back to life. An email was circulated the day after the 2015 election outlining a way to trick taxpayers into financing the golf course at a later date and city officials have followed that idea to a tee.
Only six years later, we now find the Strategic Planning Committee considering a new golf course. The flimsy excuse to spend millions on this project in 2015 and 2021 is that 70 to 80 students won’t have to travel to Mont Belvieu or La Porte to practice. City projects are supposed to benefit everyone.
