Recently, the Exxon Retirees Club asked me to speak to them about the mall project. I went through the evolution of how the parties got to where we are currently and fielded many questions.
I informed them the City has reached out to the developer, Fidelis, and is currently in the process of requesting the $3.25 million claw back. However, once the $3.25 million is returned to the City, City Administration (together with City Council) will rectify previous deficiencies in the original agreement by virtue of promulgating our best and final proposal for Fidelis’ consideration. Accordingly, there should not be any further protracted negotiations and a final resolution (one way or another) should occur within a couple of months.
