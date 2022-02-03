The current Baytown administration needs to go. It is obvious that this group has very little inclination to do what the citizens of Baytown want. Unless it is what they want.
The golf course was voted down! Yet this administration is spending our money to build one anyway. Mr. Mayor, I guess the vote of the citizens mean nothing to you and council. As a golfer I voted for the golf course but unlike the administration I felt as we should honor the majority. Maybe Baytown has an excess of funds to spend if so let us know and we can take another vote. To the citizens of Baytown the real question for us is, does this administration work for us or do we just feed them money for them to do as they please?
