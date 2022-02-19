I am writing in response to the letter to the editor written by Laurel Woods, published on Feb. 17 entitled “Above and beyond service.” I agree with Ms. Woods that Talent Yield Coalition and the Marcellous-Williams Resource Center both do outstanding work with the homeless in the Baytown/Highlands area. However, her statement that the Baytown area is just now awakening to the problem of homelessness in our area and that it’s just over the past year that agencies such as the United Way and other supporters are jumping on that bandwagon is simply not so.
Since 1982, Bay Area Homeless Services has been operating as a homeless shelter in Baytown. BAHS remains the only full-service shelter in East Harris, Chambers and Liberty counties. They have been supported as a United Way agency for well over 30 years, and enjoy huge support from the city, county, state and federal agencies that help fund endeavors such as BAHS, as well as continuous support from local individuals and businesses. I would also be remiss if I did not mention the critical role that Goose Creek CISD, local churches and non-profits, and Lee College play in the success of BAHS.
