Say it ain’t so Jimbo! Retirement? There’s no such thing for somebody who never had to work anything other than their brain to make a living! Besides, out of the purported “1,700” articles you say you have written, as a longtime subscriber (and former employee) of The Baytown Sun, I’m quite sure I have read 1,698. So now you’re saying I’m supposed to reread all of those stories I’ve already read? I usually spent the majority of my time looking through your articles for grammatical errors and misspelled words (which I rarely found).
Our friend and mentor, longtime Sun managing editor and grammatical guru, Preston Pendergrass, was the only person I ever knew who never misspelled a word (even without spellcheck) or made any boo boos with the English language. So I have a sneaking suspicion your sweet wife has been your in-house proofreader all of these years. Maybe you need to find a publisher and put all of those 1,700 stories in book form. If it makes the bestseller list, then you can really retire and live off your residual book sales income. Until then, keep those stories coming! P.S. Happy retirement my friend!
