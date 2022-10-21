Like medieval alchemists trying to turn lead into gold, Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey want to add $140 million in constable deputy salaries to the Harris County budget and reduce taxes. Oh, they can do that but that’s after the county reduces services every where else. I suppose that’s just fine with them. A serious discussion would include how they would pay for this magic.
Contracts with the county for the things that make it work will typically have escalation clauses. Next year’s budget has to allow for those increased costs. So every thing the county needs to buy that is on contract now will cost 3% more next year. Paper, rents, nails, insurance, et cetera, will increase according to a controlled schedule per contract. New contracts, especially for things like fuel and wages for new hires (especially peace officers), will be much higher due to inflation. Because things cost more, no increase in the budget actually means cutting services.
